Abhishek Bachchan has been caught in the crosshairs of a torpedo of rumors as he handles the speculations of a divorce with his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and focuses on his upcoming film I Want to Talk, directed by Piku director Shoojit Sircar. Abhishek seems focused on his career and has almost reinvented himself as an actor intent on doing content-driven films.

In the promos that have come out so far, Abhishek has gotten deep into the character’s skin and transformed significantly into the role of a man who does not have very long to live. Shoojit Sircar recently spoke to Cyrus Broacha for his podcast, revealing that Abhishek was surprisingly not the first choice for the role.

Irrfan Khan was the first choice for I Want to Talk

Shoojit disclosed that when he wrote the film, he had envisioned actor Irrfan Khan to play the part. Irrfan and Shoojit collaborated for Piku, and the latter has confessed to admiring the legendary actor’s work on many occasions. Irrfan tragically passed away in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Shoojit found an able replacement in Abhishek Bachchan, and he was ultimately satisfied with the performance that Abhishek gave. “In I Want To Talk, it was supposed to be Irrfan. Abhishek came quite close to that. I am delighted with the performance,” said the ace director

Abhishek went through a physical transformation for his character

From the promos, it seems that Abhishek Bachchan plays a man who doesn’t have very long to live, and he tries his best to right the wrongs in his life in an emotional story. He put on a lot of weight for the film and recently talked about the difficulty he faced in losing that weight after the shoot.

Shoojit Sircar has touched the emotions of audiences all over the world with his films like October and Piku. His latest film, I Want to Talk, is another touching film that will make the audience laugh, cry, and be entertained unconventionally. It is released on 22nd November.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Was Reportedly Yelled At By Police For Urinating On The Road – Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News