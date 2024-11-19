Abhishek Bachchan is all set to appear on the big screen again with Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk. The family drama film tells the story of a man who has to undergo a life-altering surgery while struggling with a tumultuous relationship with his daughter. Abhishek has now revealed his real-life daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, inspired his performance in the upcoming film. The actor said that Aaradhya once read a story about courage that resonates deeply with his character in I Want To Talk.

Abhishek Bachchan recently recalled the time when Aaradhya read a storybook about courage some years ago. The book had a line that quoted how ‘help’ is the world’s most courageous word, as when you seek help, you are willing to move forward despite the challenges.

“That means you are not ready to give up. I will do whatever it takes to carry on,” Abhishek said, recounting the incident. Talking about how the quote stayed with him and helped him in his performance as Arjun in I Want to Talk, the actor said, “He [Arjun] is not afraid to ask for help. He is not afraid to go to the hospital. He is not giving up.”

He added, “Somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it’s straightforward to be fed up after 31 odd years and say ‘bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai’ (I’ve had enough, I don’t want to go on). But no, the fact that he is still at it and trying makes him truly courageous.”

I Want to Talk is a story of resilience, struggle, and familial bonds as Arjun faces a scary health diagnosis while having a complex relationship with his daughter. The film will be released in theaters on November 22nd, 2024, and also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, Pearl Dey, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Kristin Goddard.

