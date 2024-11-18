The unending saga of speculation is writing a new chapter each passing day as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fans are chewing at every bit of information they get. As soon as the news of their rumored separation began to spread, fans have been on social media trying to get finality over the future of their favorite couple and their family.

Adding fuel to the fire were rumors of an affair between Abhishek Bachchan and actress Nimrat Kaur. While all parties involved chose to keep a dignified silence about the matter, every day is an event in the ever-growing speculation spree. The latest event in the saga was the 13th birthday of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Viral Video Shows Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Together For Aaradhya’s Birthday.

A video of Aaradhya’s birthday celebration recently surfaced on social media. It showed the couple attending their daughter’s birthday together, although they stood apart during the celebration. Rumors of their divorce began when the couple attended Anant Ambani’s wedding separately. With the pair standing apart in the latest event, the fans do not know where the couple is headed.

In the video, Aaradhya is seen close to her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. While fans have been speculating, no one from the family or close to the family has commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aradhya__bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan Gearing Up For His Latest Release I Want To Talk

While his personal life has been the hottest topic of discussion, Abhishek Bachchan has proven to be a consummate professional. He has only been discussing his upcoming film, I Want to Talk.

With the advent of the OTT space, Abhishek Bachchan has had an opportunity to prove his acting chops with content like Dasvi, Breathe into the Shadows, and Ghoomer. I Want to Talk sees him collaborate with the acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar as he steps into the role of a man who does not have too long to live. Fans are excited to see what he can conjure up in his latest performance.

