The rumor mill is working overtime with one of Bollywood’s most iconic couples, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who are allegedly heading for a divorce. The news has broken the hearts of millions of their fans who looked up to the couple and are shocked at these rumors.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the two people involved or their families. More recently, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently spoke about the couple in an interview with Filmygyan.

Nikhil Dwivedi Talks About Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s Relationship On The Sets Of Raavan

Nikhil Dwivedi shared the screen with Aish-Abhi in the film Raavan, and he found them to be absolutely professional. He said, “If you are saying were they any less professional, no they were not. They were extremely professional, and I think yeah, they were a couple.” while talking about their behavior on set. “Shaadi shuda miyan biwi hai toh miyan biwi toh rahenge hi. Humne bhi unhein kabhi alag nahi dekha,” he added.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 amid huge fanfare and are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan. They have never talked about their relationship publicly and have kept it a family affair despite the perennial gaze of the infinite number of eyes constantly looking at every step they take.

Abhishek Bachchan To Be Seen In Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk Next

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has kept himself busy. He was worked in many films and web series off late, such as Breathe Into the Shadows, Dasvi, and Ghoomer. His next movie is Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk, in which he plays a dying man. The film explores his character’s relationship with his daughter. Abhishek will then play a part in the Houseful series and is reportedly the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s next King.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2, where she played the lead role of Nandini. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next film.

