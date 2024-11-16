Rohit Shetty is enjoying a successful phase after the massive success of his recent film, Singham Again. Throughout his career, Shetty and Ajay Devgn have collaborated on numerous films, creating a highly successful partnership that has resulted in several box-office hits.

Shetty also expressed admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s journey in the industry, highlighting his gradual ascent from minor roles to becoming a household name. He commended Kaushal’s consistent growth and the recognition he has garnered, eventually leading him to stardom. He also expressed a desire for his son, Ishaan, to follow a similar path.

He said, I’ll ask him to do smaller roles for five years, try to do a role in a web series or other roles where he gets recognition and is accepted by people, such has been Vicky’s journey.

Vicky Kaushal’s comparison to Ajay Devgn is appropriate. The growth in the film industry is a source of inspiration for many young actors trying to make it big. He has maximized his talent and continues to give iconic performances. Ajay Devgn’s journey in the 90s mirrors Vicky Kaushal’s, as it took time for audiences to fully embrace him. However, with his consistent and powerful performances in films like Zakhm, Raincoat, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Company, he carved out a niche as a versatile actor. He not only solidified his reputation in intense roles but also effortlessly transitioned into comedy. Vicky Kaushal impressed the audience with his portrayal of Sam Maneckshaw in the movie Sam Bahadur and also brilliantly performed in a cameo role in Dunki. He is currently gearing up for his recent release, Chaava, in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Further, it was recently announced that he will be playing the character of Lord Parshuram in the film Mahavatar.

