Rohit Shetty is enjoying a successful phase after the massive success of his recent film, Singham Again. Throughout his career, Shetty and Ajay Devgn have collaborated on numerous films, creating a highly successful partnership that has resulted in several box-office hits.
Shetty also expressed admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s journey in the industry, highlighting his gradual ascent from minor roles to becoming a household name. He commended Kaushal’s consistent growth and the recognition he has garnered, eventually leading him to stardom. He also expressed a desire for his son, Ishaan, to follow a similar path.
He said, I’ll ask him to do smaller roles for five years, try to do a role in a web series or other roles where he gets recognition and is accepted by people, such has been Vicky’s journey.
