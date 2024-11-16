Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has entered the third week on a steady note. After enjoying a solid opening week, the film dropped more than expected during the second week. Things were good till the second weekend, but things started moving in an ordinary way on weekdays. Nonetheless, if we look at the brighter picture, it recently unleashed a couple of feats, and now, it is heading towards the 250 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

The Singham threequel started its journey with over 11,000 shows across the nation. It helped mint big moolah during the Diwali festive season and over the entire opening week. A twist in the tale came in the second week when its competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, got an edge with a higher show count. This reduction in shows did impact the film’s run as it started earning regular numbers, which was not a good sign for an event film.

Singham Again maintained a steady trend on day 15 by earning 3.10 crores* over day 14’s 3.40 crores*. With this, the total collection stands at 244.55 crores* net at the Indian box office. Considering all the hype, the film should have entered the 300-crore club by now, but here, the entry seems uncertain even in the lifetime run.

Yes, there’s no big competition until Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5, but still, Singham Again will need to do the heavy lifting to reach the 300 crore mark. Today and tomorrow are the two important days for this magnum opus as they will determine a lot about its lifetime collection.

Talking about positive things, Singham Again has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores). The next target is The Kashmir Files, with 252.50 crores. It will be easily crossed during this weekend.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

