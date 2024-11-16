Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra’s The Sabarmati Express has opened at the box office at 1.69 crore exceeding the expecation minutely. But the silver lining is that the film has earned much better than his last opening day 12th Fail, that was a superhit at the box office.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 1

On the first day, November 15, Friday, the political drama earned 1.69 crore at the box office, while 12th Fail earned 1.10 crore at the box office. Vikrant’s new release has outperformed the opening day number of his last release by delivering 53% higher opening.

Will It Sail?

Since the film has performed better than 12th Fail, it instils a hope that it might be have the same fate as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, but it would be too soon to predict a future on the same lines until and unless the word-of-mouth trends the same way!

Surpasses Madgaon Express & The Buckingham Murders

The Sabarmati Report has fared better than Madgaon Express and The Buckingham Murders‘ opening day collections. While Kunal Kemmu’s film earned 1.63 crore on day 1, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s drama registered an opening day collection of 1.62 crore.

Vikrant Massey’s Biggest Opener

The Sabarmati Report is Vikrant Massey’s biggest opener till date. While he has been a major supporter of films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Chhapaak, there are a few where he shouldered the film as one of the leads. The film has been standing strong amidst a box office storm of Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Amaran and Kanguva, fighting at the box office already!

Check out the opening day collection of Vikrant Massey’s film where he was one of the main leads or the lead.

A Death In The Gunj: 0.06 crore Lipstick Under My Burkha: 1.22 crore 12th Fail 1.10 crore The Sabarmati Report: 1.69 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

