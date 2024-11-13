Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders arrived on Netflix last week after a disappointing theatrical run at the box office. The film presented a promising premise: a gripping crime thriller set against the backdrop of a racially charged British town, but it could not translate into something to look forward to, even on OTT!

The Buckingham Murders OTT Verdict

With Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the film had the potential to be a winner if not in theaters, then on the OTT. But the film could garner only 2.9 million views in its debut week, securing the 5th spot globally on the trending list on Netflix!

Fails To Beat Do Patti!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nuanced portrayal of a woman grappling with personal loss while navigating a complex investigation in the film could not beat Kriti Sanon’s raw performance in Do Patti, which stood above Bebo’s film in Netflix’s global charts!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Matches BMCM!

Despite being a thriller exploring racial tensions and social prejudice, The Buckingham Murders matched the opening week viewership of Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also opened at 2.9 million views upon its arrival on Netflix.

Stands 5th On The List

The Buckingham Murders had the potential to be a compelling and thought-provoking film, but Kareena Kapoor Khan’s couldn’t be enough to salvage the film from its shortcomings as it fell 42% short of views when compared to Kriti Sanon‘s Do Patti’s debut week total on Netflix. In fact, the film stands at number 5 in the list of female-led films that arrived on Netflix this year! Interestingly, both Kareena and Kriti’s Crew lead this list!

Check out the views of the Indian films led by female superstars and their debut week viewership. Please note that all these films have arrived on Netflix in 2024. While some of them had a direct release on Netflix, others arrived after a theatrical run.

Crew: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Annapoorni : 3.1 Million Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million The Buckingham Murders: 2.9 Million Bhakshak: 2.4 Million Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million Article 370: 2.1 Million CTRL: 2.1 Million Ulajh: 2 Million Savi : 1.8 Million

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devara OTT Verdict: Jr NTR Axes Every Single Tollywood Actor In The Debut Week Except Two – Guess Who?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News