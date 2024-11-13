Jr NTR’s Devara arrived this week on Netflix amidst immense anticipation, riding the wave of his global success in RRR which was a magnificent success on the OTT platform as well. However, the film’s reception has been a mixed bag, leaving viewers on OTT divided.

Devara OTT Verdict

While the film opened to record-breaking numbers in theaters, it has not followed the same path as OTT, making a debut of 2.2 million views upon its arrival on Netflix. This is a much lesser number considering the global stardom of Jr NTR.

Jr NTR VS Mahesh Babu

Comparing the views in the debut week, Jr NTR’s film surpassed the total number of views garnered by Guntur Kaaram on Netflix, in its debut week. The Mahesh Babu film garnered only 2 million views in its debut week.

Third Most Viewed South Indian Film

Devara currently, is the third most-viewed South Indian film despite getting a lukewarm response in the opening week. The inclusion of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor was a strategic move to expand the film’s reach. While their presence undoubtedly generated buzz, it didn’t translate into significant results. However, the reason might be the Hindi version of the film is still not available on Netflix, and the viewership might be boosted once it arrives!

Axes Every Single Tollywood Actor Except Two

The top rank for the most viewed Indian film led by a Tollywood actor in its debut week on Netflix is claimed by Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, followed by Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Devara has claimed the third spot, pushing Guntur Kaaram at number 4. However, when it comes to the overall ranking for South Indian films in whole, Devara stands at number 6.

Here is the debut week viewership of all the South Indian films that have arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million Maharaja: 3.2 Million Annapoorni : 3.1 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million Devara: 2.2 Million Guntur Kaaram: 2 Million Hi Nanna: 2 Million Meiyazhagan: 1.9 Million Kondal: 1.7 Million Indian 2: 1.7 Million Salaar Hindi: 1.6 Million Anweshippin Kandethum: 1.4 Million Hi Papa (Hi Nanna Hindi): 1.2 Million Merry Christmas Hindi: 1.2 Million Tillu Square: 1.2 Million Guntur Kaaram Hindi: 1.1 Million Mr Bachchan: 1 Million

For updates and OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad Reflected On BRO’s Shortcomings, Admits Film Didn’t Fully Utilize Pawan Kalyan’s Potential!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News