The trailer for Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally locked the date and time. Per the maker’s update, the trailer will be released on November 17, 2024, at 6:03 PM, ahead of the movie’s scheduled premiere on December 5. The film, directed by Sukumar, continues the story of Pushpa Raj, who climbs ranks within a smuggling syndicate. After the cliffhanger ending of Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, this second part of the film is expected to be an intense showdown between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The announcement of the trailer release came from the official Pushpa 2 social media page, which declared it an “explosive” start to the “mass festival.” This promo has elevated fans’ excitement for the film’s return. Additionally, it was recently confirmed that sensational actress Sreeleela would make a cameo appearance in an item dance sequence, ending previous speculation about other actresses possibly joining the Pushpa 2-item song. Also, a leaked image of Sreeleela on social media showed her dancing alongside Allu Arjun.

The promotional content for Pushpa 2: The Rule released so far has already met fans’ imaginations with its promise of action drama. Alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles. Fans are especially eager to see how Sukumar will advance the story from the first film, which concluded with Pushpa in a high position of power and set the stage for an epic conflict.

Pushpa 2, set to release in December, is expected to be a major box office event, with fans counting down the days until the trailer drops.

