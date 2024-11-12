The trailer of the Netflix movie Sikandar Ka Muqaddar dropped recently. It stars Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a solitaire robbery in an exhibition, it has Jimmy once again in supercop mode after Phir Ayi Haseen Dillruba, wherein he is stuck between three suspects who could have committed the crime. Director Neeraj Pandey who has mastered the art of crime thrillers with his previous works, brings to us another gritty whodunnit crime drama.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar trailer begins with a robbery in broad daylight in an exhibition. After red solitaires of almost 50 to 60 crores are robbed, Jimmy Shergill’s character Jaswinder Singh, who happens to be a cop, is stuck between three suspects who happened to be at the crime scene. The first suspect is Rajiv Mehta’s character, Mangesh Desai. The other two suspects are Avinash Tiwary (Sikandar Sharma) and Tamannaah Bhatia (Kamini Singh), also a couple.

The trailer then shows Jaswinder being fixated on Sikandar and Kamini, believing they are only the culprits. The couple has to leave the country in fear of getting caught. What follows is a riveting cat-and-mouse chase between the two parties. Ultimately, when Sikandar confronts Shergill’s Jaswinder about denying him a dignified life, the latter says that his biopic would be called ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.’

Apart from the thrilling plot, which boasts exciting twists and turns, the performances stand out in the Sikandar Ka Muqaddar trailer. Jimmy Shergill is intense and badass like the eagle-eyed Jaswinder Singh, who is hell-bent on catching the culprits. Avinash Tiwary hits another strong note with this one, as a frightened man who fears going to jail. He embodies frustration and nervousness excellently, yet he has a strong will to live a respectable life. Even though we do not see much of Tamannaah Bhatia in the trailer, she looks convincing in the same.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. The film is penned by Neeraj Pandey and Vipul K Rawal. The film will be released on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

Check Out The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Baby John Teaser Review: Varun Dhawan X Atlee’s Fiery Combo Is Mass Personified With Deadly Action Scenes And A Riveting BG Score!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News