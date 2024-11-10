The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently started streaming on Netflix after releasing in theatres on September 13, 2024. The intense investigative thriller saw Kareena Kapoor Khan shed her glamorous image and play what is widely called her most realistic role to date. The movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, is about the life of Jass Bhamra, played by Kareena, a cop who is dealing with the loss of her child to murder as she moves to a new town and finds herself involved in a murder investigation that will make her confront the demons of her past.

The movie made the rounds at festivals before its release and received mixed reviews from the viewers who saw it in theatres. A large section of the audience that did not see the movie in theatres was eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Still, when the film was eventually released on Netflix on Friday, 8th November, they were in for a massive disappointment.

Netflix uploaded only the Hindi Dubbed version of The Buckingham Murders.

Much to the chagrin of eagerly waiting viewers, The Buckingham Murders was released on Netflix with only the Hindi-dubbed audio that seemed inauthentic. Viewers took to social media and expressed their disappointment. An X user expressed his frustration by saying, “Disappointed with #TheBuckinghamMurders Hindi dubbing.” The user further added, “Authenticity matters. It’s painful to watch the foreign actors speak Hindi.”

Noticing the rage amongst viewers, director Hansal Mehta responded to the user on the platform, saying, “Do you think we did this? We have nothing to do with all this.” He further clarified that it was a technical glitch on Netflix’s part, and he was equally perturbed by it. They have assured us they’ll be working on resolving it by late tonight, ” he added.

Netflix finally resolved the issue after 22 hours

As the outrage grew among the fans, Netflix finally uploaded the Hindi (original) version of the film with authentic audio. Director Hansal Mehta took to X to announce, “22 hrs later…. Technical glitch sorted.” The delay, though, was disappointing for the fans who had planned the film as their Friday watch.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film stars Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Kareena and veteran producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have also produced the film.

