Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in the forthcoming crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. She will play British-Indian investigator Jasmeet Bhamra, who is coping with the tragic death of her own child. Hansal Mehta is the film’s director. The movie follows Jasmeet as she looks into a 10-year-old child’s death in Buckinghamshire. She is still dealing with her loss, thus the case is challenging for her.

Plot And Star Cast

The Buckingham Murders explores issues including trauma, the experience of immigration, and the effects of the crime on the community, while Jasmeet looks into the case. The killing incites feelings and leads to violence, especially after a Muslim child is arrested in relation to the crime. Keith Allen portrays Miller as a pivotal character in the investigation. Ash Tandon and Ranveer Brar also play significant roles, which add to the film’s complexity.

Release Date

October 14, 2023, saw the opening of the 67th BFI London Film Festival with The Buckingham Murders, while October 27, 2023, saw the opening of the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. The film is slated for release in theaters on September 13, 2024. This movie marks Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s production debut, which makes it significant. She co-produced the film under the banners of Mahana Films and Balaji Motion Pictures along with Ekta and Shobha Kapoor. Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker created the screenplay.

Numerous reviewers have praised Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance, and the early feedback has been outstanding. Her realistic portrayal of a grieving detective won accolades from critics. With a remarkable lead performance, the movie has been recognized as a straightforward drama about police procedurals. The recently unveiled trailer has raised expectations by suggesting that the movie would be intriguing and suspenseful.

Must Read: Yash’s Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan Out, Kiara Advani In? From 12 Crore Paycheck For Sita To Jaw-Dropping Demand For Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: Bebo Films That Didn’t Happen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News