An year after nailing the OTT trends with her Netflix film Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another gripping thriller titled The Buckingham Murders all set to release on September 13, 2024 in the theaters. Teaser of the film helmed by Hansal Mehta has been dropped and all can hail the queen!

Kareena has been an expression queen ever since her first film. In fact, there was a time when she was trolled for these expressions in films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon & Yaadein. However, over time, these expressions themselves made her the believable Geet from Jab We Met!

Now Kareena Kapoor Khan has left this Geet image miles behind as she progresses on screen as a fierce, strong woman. It all started with Jaane Jaan, and now she is back with The Buckingham Murders, playing a strong, fiery detective, and she looks every bit as believable as she can.

The teaser introduces Kareena as a detective in the film who is finding a lost child who probably has been murdered. While the plot thickens, the film seems a very strong blend of Sridevi’s Mom & Kareena’s own thriller Jaane Jaan. However, this time, she takes charge officially rather than playing hide and seek with the officer. She is a mom on a mission and promises to solve the mystery in a very likable tale.

While the teaser does not offer a glimpse into the story much, it neither offers a chance to showcase any other actor from the film, who has been saved for the trailer probably. But Bebo rules and slays in the teaser single-handedly, promising a number-some week at the box office as well.

Her last theatrical release was Crew, which outshone many releases at the box office, and looking at the teaser of The Buckingham Murders, the same can be promised for the film as well.

Check out the teaser here.

