The trailer for Ananya Panday’s series Call Me Bae is finally out. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. In the show, she plays Bae, a woman born with a silver spoon who enjoys all the luxuries that life has to offer. Until her world comes crashing down, she has to live as a middle-class girl, get an actual job, and embrace the ‘struggle.’

Picture this: Schitt’s Creek meets Emily In Paris! That is precisely the vibes we are getting from Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer. Aesthetic clothes, bitchy co-workers, riches to rag plotline, all while Ananya manages to look on fleek with her sartorial choices. Though the internet calls it a classic “Ananya Panday playing Ananya Panday,” we cannot help but see the efforts by the actress on this one. She particularly shines in the trailer’s second half when she is forced to make ends meet as a journalist to sustain herself.

Be it Ananya Panday’s Bae asking why the rickshaw does not have a seatbelt to her calling herself a ‘social media journalist,’ we have some fun moments, and her confused yet entertaining dialogue delivery makes it all the more endearing. We can also see some callbacks to Alia Bhatt’s Shanaya from Student Of The Year to Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha, but Ananya’s performance paves the way for more comedic elements. While Alia from Student Of The Year & Sonam Kapoor from Aisha seemed to be a little exaggerated version of SoBo, Ananya brings a little satirical honesty about her character in Call Me Bae, which might be impressive and fun to watch.

What stands out as the highlight of Call Me Bae is that the actress is not afraid to poke fun at herself and her privileged upbringing in real life, either. One of the main highlights of the trailer is the inculcation of the epic ‘struggle’ dig, which was infamously aimed at her by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The satirical jibe at the upper class also seems to have derived inspiration from a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Ananya Panday’s styling also looks impeccable. The supporting star cast, including Vir Das, Varun Sood, and Gurfateh Pirzada, also looks convincing. The show has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Must Read: Chunky Panday Doesn’t Mind Ananya Panday Openly Dating Aditya Roy Kapur: “She’s Earning More Money Than I Did…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News