It was a prestigious moment for India as Vir Das and Ekta Kapoor grabbed the Emmy Awards for outstanding work in their respective fields. While Vir won an award for Best Comedy for his Netflix comedy show Vir Das: Landing, he shared it with Derry Girls season 3. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, received the International Emmy Directorate Award for her outstanding contribution to International Television. The 51st Emmy Award was held on November 20 in New York.

While receiving her award, presented by Deepak Chopra, the TV Czarina got emotional and said, “I’m bringing home an Emmy. This is for India.” Ekta and Vir even shared their excitement and pictures with their trophies on their social media accounts.

Along with Vir Das, this year, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also expecting to win big as they secured nominations for their brilliant performances in Delhi Crime Season 2 and Rocket Boys, respectively. While Shefali Shah lost it to Karla Souza for Dive, Jim lost it to Martin Freeman’s performance in The Responder.

However, while Ekta Kapoor and Vir Das make us proud, here’s looking back at all the nominations, Indian web series, shows, and actors secured at the prestigious Emmy Awards.

1. Vir Das

It is not the first time that the comedian has been nominated for the prestigious award. He was also nominated for Vir Das: Outside In, a comedy special for Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

2. Radhika Apte

The Sacred Games actress earned a nomination for Lust Stories in the category of Best Performance by an Actress. She was probably the first in line to receive the honor. Here’s a dialogue of hers from the film shared by an Instagram handle best filmy lines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Filmylines (@bestfilmylines)

3. Arjun Mathur

The seasoned actor from ‘Made In Heaven’ grabbed a nomination in 2020 in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role as Karan Mehra. He was the first Indian to be nominated in this category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Mathur (@arjun__mathur)



4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

One of the most celebrated actors in the country was acknowledged at the Emmy Awards for his performance in Serious Men. He earned a nomination for the Best Performance by an Actor category in 2021. However, when he didn’t win, check out his response to the same!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)



5. Lust Stories



Lust Stories was an anthology which was released in 2018. It had four stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. This was the first Indian web series that grabbed a nomination for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)



6. Sacred Games

Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir Crime thriller was a rage when it dropped on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s “Apun hi bhagwaan hai” was an instant chat among the fans. It earned a nomination in the Best Drama category in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

6. Inside Edge

The Amazon Prime Video web series produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani was the first Indian web series to secure a nomination in the Best Drama category in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Edge (@insideedgeamazon)

7. Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah, leading as DCP Vartika Saxena, nailed this one. While she secured a nomination this year as the Best Actress, with season 2 of the show, the first season secured a nomination in 2020 in the Best Drama Series Category. And guess what? It was the first Indian drama series to lift the trophy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nerdhaunt (@nerdhaunt)



8. Four More Shots Please!



The comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime India was referred to as the desi version of S*x and the City. Nonetheless, it secured an Emmy Nomination in 2020 for Best Comedy Series, the first Indian show to boast the nomination!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani G (@sayanigupta)



9. Nawazuddin as Mc Mafia



While Nawazuddin Siddiqui couldn’t win for his show Serious Men, his British show, Mc Mafia, won the trophy for Best Drama Series in 2019, which obviously called for celebration. Nawaz played an Indian Businessman, Dilly Mahmood, in the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)



10. Aarya

Sushmita Sen’s web series by Ram Madhvani earned an Emmy nomination in 2021 in the Best Drama category. Though it couldn’t win, it was a huge achievement for the team!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)



11. Indian Matchmaking

Everyone was shocked beyond belief when Sima Aunty’s Indian Matchmaking, a reality show on Netflix, earned a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Well, of course, it didn’t win, but a nomination for this cringe was an achievement. The show received a nomination not once but twice, with the first and the third season in the same category!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden (@netflixgolden)

And, of course, here are the three nominees of this year and Ekta Kapoor, who won laurels internationally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)



We’re Proud of them, indeed!

