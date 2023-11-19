The Crown is one of the most critically acclaimed royal dramas, streaming on Netflix for six seasons. Part 1 of the last and final season aired on November 16, and while it caught the viewers’ attention, the series got the worst rating from Rotten Tomatoes compared to its previous seasons. Four episodes are streaming currently, while the rest of the six episodes will come out on December 14.

The sixth season of the series focused on the relationship between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and what happened before their unfortunate accident. While the controversial plotlines grabbed the audience’s attention, it didn’t get a good review on the Tomatometer! Scroll ahead to find out the score.

Rotten Tomatoes has given 54% to part one of The Crown’s last season. Even though the audience’s score is quite high at 95% on 100%, Rotten Tomatoes’ score saw a huge dip in comparison to season 4’s 96% rating. This drew the attention of the viewers as to why the critics rated this low. A few even praised Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin‘s Princess Diana in the series.

Why The Crown Season 6 Earned A Rating This Low?

Critics are pointing out that the story of Princess Diana and Dodi is not unknown, and the series focused on nothing else other than their accident and Queen Elizabeth’s response to it. Peter Morgan, who is best known for the film The Queen, is also behind The Crown. And critics could find a lot of similarities between the two of them.

Another point is that the audience could relate to the previous historical drama shown on The Crown. While the latest season’s episodes didn’t add any perspective other than Princess Diana’s death and the tabloid scandals.

Well, the rest of the six episodes of the season are still left. Let’s hope The Crown can bring back its royalty. Have you watched it yet?

