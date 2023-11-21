The award season is here, and many global television series recently proved that they were the best by winning the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2023. The award ceremony took place in New York on Monday night, November 20. Among the 56 nominees this year, 14 awards were presented. These nominations came from 20 countries across six continents and were handed out by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Several nominations came from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Germany and India. The OTT giants Netflix and Prime Video dominated most of the categories, especially the most anticipated one, Best Drama. The two categories of Best Actor and Actress saw the most massive race between many iconic names.

As the International Emmy Awards 2023 has been announced, here is a complete list of nominees and winners.

Arts Programming

Buffy Sainte-Marie (Canada) – Winner

Art Is Our Voice (Japan)

Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar (Mexico)

Music Under the Swastika (Germany)

Best Performance by an Actor

Martin Freeman in The Responder (United Kingdom) – Winner

Gustavo Bassani in Iosi (Argentina)

Jonas Karlsson in Nattryttarna (Sweden)

Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys (India)

Best Performance by an Actress

Karla Souza in La Caida (Mexico) – Winner

Connie Nielsen in Drommeren (Denmark)

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too (United Kingdom)

Shefali Shah in Dehli Crime Season 2 (India)

Drama Series

The Empress (Germany) – Winner

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (South Korea)

Iosi (Argentina)

The Devil’s Hour (United Kingdom)

Comedy Series

Derry Girls Season 3 (United Kingdom) – Winner

Vir Das: Landing (India) – Winner

El Encargado, aka The Boss (Argentina)

Le Flambeau Season 2 (France)

Documentary

Mariupol: The People’s Story (United Kingdom) – Winner

Dossiê Chapecó (Brazil)

Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis (Germany)

Witness – Serigne vs. The EU (Qatar)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

A Ponyte – The Bridge Brasil (Brazil) – Winner

Hôtel du Temps: Dalida (France)

Love by A.I. (Japan)

The Great British Bake Off Season 13 (United Kingdom)

Short-Form Series

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (France) – Winner

Lynchings (Brazil)

Man vs. Bee (United Kingdom)

The Mandela Project (South Africa)

Sports Documentary

Harley & Katya (Australia) – Winner

30 Dias Para Ganar (Mexico)

Alexia (Spain)

Two Sides (South Africa)

Telenovela

Yargi (Turkey) – Winner

Cara e Coragem (Brazil)

Pantanal (Brazil)

Para Sempre (Portugal)

TV Movie/Miniseries

La Caída (Mexico) – Winner

Infiniti (France)

Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul (South Korea)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (United Kingdom)

Kids: Animation

The Smeds and The Smoos (United Kingdom) – Winner

Menino Maluquinho (Brazil)

Moominvalley Season 3 (Finland)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Japan)

Kids: Factual

Built To Survive (Australia) – Winner

Quintal TV Season 2 (Brazil)

Takalani Sesame Season 13 (South Africa)

Triff… Ane Frank (Germany)

Kids: Live-Action

Heartbreak High (Australia) – Winner

Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure (Japan)

Kol Od Balevav (Israel)

Tierra Incógnita (Argentina)

Directorate Award

Ekta Kapoor (India)

Congratulations to all the winners! International Emmy Awards 2023 is available on its official website.

