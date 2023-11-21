The award season is here, and many global television series recently proved that they were the best by winning the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2023. The award ceremony took place in New York on Monday night, November 20. Among the 56 nominees this year, 14 awards were presented. These nominations came from 20 countries across six continents and were handed out by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Several nominations came from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Germany and India. The OTT giants Netflix and Prime Video dominated most of the categories, especially the most anticipated one, Best Drama. The two categories of Best Actor and Actress saw the most massive race between many iconic names.
As the International Emmy Awards 2023 has been announced, here is a complete list of nominees and winners.
Trending
Arts Programming
- Buffy Sainte-Marie (Canada) – Winner
- Art Is Our Voice (Japan)
- Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar (Mexico)
- Music Under the Swastika (Germany)
Best Performance by an Actor
- Martin Freeman in The Responder (United Kingdom) – Winner
- Gustavo Bassani in Iosi (Argentina)
- Jonas Karlsson in Nattryttarna (Sweden)
- Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys (India)
Best Performance by an Actress
- Karla Souza in La Caida (Mexico) – Winner
- Connie Nielsen in Drommeren (Denmark)
- Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too (United Kingdom)
- Shefali Shah in Dehli Crime Season 2 (India)
Drama Series
- The Empress (Germany) – Winner
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (South Korea)
- Iosi (Argentina)
- The Devil’s Hour (United Kingdom)
Comedy Series
- Derry Girls Season 3 (United Kingdom) – Winner
- Vir Das: Landing (India) –Winner
- El Encargado, aka The Boss (Argentina)
- Le Flambeau Season 2 (France)
Documentary
- Mariupol: The People’s Story (United Kingdom) – Winner
- Dossiê Chapecó (Brazil)
- Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis (Germany)
- Witness – Serigne vs. The EU (Qatar)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
- A Ponyte – The Bridge Brasil (Brazil) – Winner
- Hôtel du Temps: Dalida (France)
- Love by A.I. (Japan)
- The Great British Bake Off Season 13 (United Kingdom)
Short-Form Series
- Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (France) – Winner
- Lynchings (Brazil)
- Man vs. Bee (United Kingdom)
- The Mandela Project (South Africa)
Sports Documentary
- Harley & Katya (Australia) – Winner
- 30 Dias Para Ganar (Mexico)
- Alexia (Spain)
- Two Sides (South Africa)
Telenovela
- Yargi (Turkey) – Winner
- Cara e Coragem (Brazil)
- Pantanal (Brazil)
- Para Sempre (Portugal)
TV Movie/Miniseries
- La Caída (Mexico) – Winner
- Infiniti (France)
- Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul (South Korea)
- Life and Death in the Warehouse (United Kingdom)
Kids: Animation
- The Smeds and The Smoos (United Kingdom) – Winner
- Menino Maluquinho (Brazil)
- Moominvalley Season 3 (Finland)
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Japan)
Kids: Factual
- Built To Survive (Australia) – Winner
- Quintal TV Season 2 (Brazil)
- Takalani Sesame Season 13 (South Africa)
- Triff… Ane Frank (Germany)
Kids: Live-Action
- Heartbreak High (Australia) – Winner
- Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure (Japan)
- Kol Od Balevav (Israel)
- Tierra Incógnita (Argentina)
Directorate Award
- Ekta Kapoor (India)
Congratulations to all the winners! International Emmy Awards 2023 is available on its official website.
For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date Is Out, Who Are The Cast & Shooting Has Already Begun? Here’s What We Know So Far
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News