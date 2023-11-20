American post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us, which was released earlier this year, officially vanquished the video game adaptation curse. Bringing to life the acclaimed masterpiece from video game developer Naughty Dog, a recipient of multiple Game of the Year awards, is a formidable challenge.

This is primarily attributed to the game’s beloved narratives, characters, and the passionate fanbase dedicated to safeguarding their integrity. Ahead of the show’s debut, there was understandable skepticism among fans, as the history of live-action video game adaptations is often marred by inaccuracy and, at times, being outright unwatchable.

The overwhelmingly positive reviews and exceptional ratings from both critics and audiences have undoubtedly contributed to the show’s success. HBO, quick to recognize the achievement, has already given the green light for a second season, even before the conclusion of Season 1. Fans of the show can undoubtedly look forward to the return of Joel and Ellie on HBO Max, and the anticipation for the next chapter in The Last of Us saga is palpable. Here’s a comprehensive overview of everything we currently know about The Last of Us Season 2.

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Trailer Is Out?

The announcement of a second season came relatively recently, towards the end of January, and as of now, filming has not commenced for Season 2. A comprehensive glimpse of the season may not be available until it progresses significantly into the post-production phase. However, there are indications that filming for the upcoming season might commence sooner than expected. In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, lead actor Pedro Pascal refrained from revealing substantial details about Joel and Ellie’s next chapter but suggested that there is a possibility of the show starting production later in 2023.

Is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Going To Be Available For Streaming?

Similar to Season 1, it is anticipated that Season 2 of The Last of Us will be released simultaneously on the HBO cable channel and on HBO Max. While the release date for Season 2 is still a considerable distance away, the expectation is that the sequel will debut during HBO’s prime time slot on Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT, airing on both the HBO cable channel and HBO Max. Meanwhile, as you await the new season, you can enjoy watching all episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO Max.

Is There A Set Release Date for ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

As the second season of the show is still in the early stages of development, there is currently no official release date for The Last of Us Season 2. However, it is reasonable to rule out a premiere in 2023. Actress Bella Ramsey has suggested that the series is expected to make a return in 2025, saying, “It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year or the beginning of next. So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

HBO has officially confirmed the release timeline for Season 2, with Francesca Orci, the Head of HBO Drama, stating to Deadline that the second season is slated for a 2025 premiere. However, it’s important to note that scheduling adjustments may still occur based on the ongoing production status (more details below).

The Latest Update On Production For ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Production for The Last of Us Season 2 is set to kick off in January 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. Unfortunately, pre-production has been halted indefinitely due to the ongoing strikes involving WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Despite the setback, Neil Druckmann has reassured fans that Season 2 is fully outlined and ready to commence filming as soon as the strikes conclude.

Is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Set to Adapt ‘The Last of Us: Part II’?

As for the storyline, while specific details are still under wraps, there’s speculation that Season 2 might draw inspiration from the acclaimed video game sequel, The Last of Us: Part II (2020). Though fans are well-versed in the sequel’s narrative, those who discovered Joel and Ellie’s tale through the show may find a spoiler-free summary beneficial, bearing in mind that it may include spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 and The Last of Us (2013) game.

Who’s Making ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The majority of the key creative team behind The Last of Us Season 1 is anticipated to make a return for Season 2. Among them is Neil Druckmann, a pivotal figure deeply engaged with the series, given his integral role in the creation of the original game.

Who Makes Up the Cast Of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming season are the series leads and Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Pascal, now a Hollywood heavyweight, has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for his role in the hit series The Mandalorian. Similarly, Bella Ramsey has left a lasting impression on the television landscape, starring in another successful HBO series, His Dark Materials. The second season is also set to feature the return of Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Joel’s brother, Tommy, and Rutina Wesley (True Blood) in the role of Tommy’s wife, Maria, both of whom played pivotal roles in Part II.

Is A Third Season of ‘The Last of Us’ In The Works?

As fans of the games are aware, there is currently no The Last of Us: Part III. Therefore, as it stands, there’s no source material left for adaptation after Part II. However, considering that The Last of Us Part II is almost twice as long as the first game, Mazin has discussed the possibility of drawing content for multiple seasons solely from Part II.

