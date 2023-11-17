Jenna Ortega is 21 years old and already has quite an illustrious career in Hollywood, but she had to struggle to reach the success she has right now. Why? Well, as per the Wednesday actress, she didn’t fit the bill to look in a certain way that Hollywood needs, and for that reason, she had to fight to get the roles she deserved. She even mentioned how it’s difficult for a child actor to go through all that. In a recent interview, the actress slammed Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards. Scroll ahead to find out.

Not only Jenna but Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron, and other actresses have also talked about Hollywood’s beauty standards and slammed the industry. They even admitted how they tried to mold themselves by going through knives and changing themselves according to those standards.

Jenna Ortega got a major breakthrough with the film Iron Man 3; then, she further starred in various prestigious projects, including Insidious: Chapter 2, Scream V, and VI. But her recent project, Wednesday, where she played Wednesday Addams, gave her vast popularity across the globe.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenna Ortega said, “As a child actor, there are two jobs that you can get: you’re either the younger version of someone or you’re playing somebody’s daughter — and there were just not many leading Hispanic actors who I could be that for,” and added that she had to fight for her success as she “didn’t look a certain way.”

Jenna Ortega further explained, “A lot of the jobs that I was going for growing up would never work out. That was really hard, to hear that something you couldn’t change was what was preventing you [from succeeding].” This negativity impacted her mental peace and made her think that she wouldn’t want other young girls to look up to her and think that they needed to change their appearance to be labeled as beautiful or worthy. Since then, she stopped worrying about her looks as well.

And not just Jenna Ortega; here are 5 other actresses who faced the same and slammed the industry for it:

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox once opened up about getting cosmetic procedures on her face to look a certain way based on Hollywood’s beauty standards. In an interview with Women Magazine, the Friends actress said, “My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect, and you keep on having more. To the rest of the world, your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself – because you’re only having one procedure at a time – you don’t notice.”

Lili Reinhart

The ‘Riverdale’ actress once talked about the industry’s unrealistic norms to have a body in a way that made her “body dysmorphia” go crazy as she wasted a lot of time thinking about her arms (biceps and triceps). She even wrote on her X platform, “I wish there were more average-sized arms represented in mainstream media for women.”

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has been a vocal participant in calling out Hollywood’s beauty norms. Once, she talked about her biggest beauty failure when she wanted to follow a certain trend of having thin eyebrows and said, “Hands down, the thin eyebrows from the ’90s, I’m still recovering from that.” She often gets targeted for having a face-lift, but she revealed that her face is changing as she’s aging, and it’s not for some bad surgery.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has always been subjected to body shaming as in the initial phase of her career, she was told she would be getting roles of a fat person because of her body fat. Talking about the industry’s mentality, the Titanic actress once shared, “People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with. But in the film industry, it is really changing. When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’”

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones actress once blasted Hollywood’s ridiculous beauty standards and shared that even though she is not confident in how she looks, she is competent enough to tell the person who has an opinion about her looks from whom she isn’t interested in hearing.

Well, time and again, we have seen actresses come out and share their opinions about Hollywood’s absurd beauty standards. What are your thoughts about Jenna Ortega’s thoughts?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Kanye West Roasts A Fan For Wearing An “Ugly A** Dragon Ball Z T-Shirt” At 30 In A Note The Latter Passed Him In This Viral Video? – Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News