Netflix’s original series Wednesday was a spin-off of the horror flick The Addams Family based on the character Wednesday Addams written by Charles Addams. The series garnered a lot of appreciation and attention from the audience, and everyone loved Jenna Ortega’s performance as the witty and cold Wednesday. After the show’s massive success, it has been renewed for a second season.

While shooting for the second season is still in the process, one of the cast members has quit the show and might never return to her role. Will that make Wednesday as a whole suffer? Well, scroll ahead to get a scoop of the same.

Even under the production difficulties given the ongoing Hollywood strike, Wednesday was halfway through the filming of the second season. While Jenna Ortega will be seen reprising her role as Wednesday, the series was supposed to introduce another character, Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother. But it seems this might become a bit problematic as actress Thora Birch, who was going to play the character, has quit the show midway shooting.

Before completing her scenes, Thora Birch left the show halfway. In an interview with Deadline, a representative for MGM, who produces the series Wednesday, said, “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production.”

According to media reports, Thora had to go back to attend to an illness in her family. Even though she had completed the ‘bulk’ of her scenes, she couldn’t finish it. Now, it is unclear whether she will be seen in the series or will be replaced by another actress. Anyway, to complete the timeline of the character in the series, the makers would need another star to feature.

Apart from Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will be seen reprising their characters Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively, in the second season of the series Wednesday. In the first season, alongside the Addams, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, and others were also seen in pivotal roles.

Well, are you excited to binge-watch Wednesday season 2?

