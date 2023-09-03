Johnny Depp is one of the leading stars in Hollywood and stays in the lead when it comes to controversies. His scandalous court trial with ex-wife Amber Heard just started to dial down a little bit that he now got linked with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, which, in a word, is outrageous! Both the actors were equally shocked about finding out this disturbing piece of news. Stick to the end of the article to find out more.

For the unversed, Ortega will be seen in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2. The first of this iconic film featured Depp and his then-lady love, Winona Ryder. As per reports, the Wednesday actress will be seen in the role of Ryder’s daughter in the sequel, and most probably, Jenna and Depp were spotted together for this film only. But things got blown out of proportion and taken in an all-new direction by linking these two stars who have a massive age gap of about 40 years.

A few days back, both Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega’s representatives dismissed the outrageous statements, and now a source close to the actors has given Page Six some more convincing updates on the alleged dating rumours. The source has confirmed that the stars are not dating. That’s doubly reassuring; if there were even a shred of doubt among the people, then it would be gone for good now, hopefully, as it’s Hollywood, and no one knows how weird it can get, but even for the industry, that was a way too weirder.

Previously, Jenna Ortega took to the IG story section and dismissed all the rumours and wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

On the other hand, Johnny Depp’s team also released an official statement dismissing all the rumours involving Jenna Ortega, which read, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

The rumours started after social media Gossip handle Deuxmois posted the news of Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega getting spotted together allegedly for the shoot Beetlejuice 2, and that was all required to start this wildfire of their romance rumour. Apparently, that news is also not true going by the statements of the actors and speaking of the Tim Burton directorial, the film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

