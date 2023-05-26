Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega is gradually cementing her position in the industry after delivering a hit series with Netflix called ‘Wednesday.’ The young star was also recently seen in Scream VI. While Jenna is doing pretty well for herself personally, on the personal front- a newly surfaced video of the actress sent the Internet into shock. Read on to know what happened.

Jenna Ortega was recently in the news over season 2 of Netflix series Wednesday where she dropped a hint that the next season might not have a love triangle but might have more horror aspects. She added that they added a few new writers and were already working on the idea.

Circling back to Jenna Ortega’s newly-surfaced video, the actress in a clip on Twitter is seen smoking with a female friend of hers while enjoying a glass of red wine during the day. The 20-year-old was spotted smoking in public which left many stunned as this was probably the first time they saw their favourite star doing so. In the video Jenna can be seen chatting with her buddy in her casual avatar with a messy bun, and a pair of shades resting atop her head. For the unversed, Jenna is legally above the age of smoking.

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to Jenna Ortega smoking. One user stated, “Major turn off,” as another quipped, “Why she hit that and ain’t blow no smoke out? it look like she was chewing it.” The next one shared, “I’ll light her up idc.”

An individual wrote, “She’s so adorable and hot at the same time. I love her.” One user added, “Stress from doing Wednesday most likely.” One said, “Well, I guess Jenna decided to become the human equivalent of a chimney.”

The next one tweeted, “Now, I know who to bum a cigarette from on set.” Another stated, “Like her even more now.” And, one concluded, “She looks like she’s on ADHD medication?

Jenna Ortega got her breakthrough role in Disney Channel’s ‘Stuck in the Middle’ and further proved her acting skills when she landed a role in popular Netflix series ‘You’ before finally landing her current role in ‘Wednesday’.

