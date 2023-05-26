Johnny Depp Sneezing, Sipping Coffee, Playing Pirates Of The Caribbean Theme Track While Amber Heard Cries In A Viral Meme Video Is Breaking The Internet!

Johnny Depp is trying his best to revive his career with his French debut, Jeanne du Barry. The film opened the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the crowd. But it looks like no matter how hard he tries to put his past behind, netizens will keep connecting him to his ex-wife Amber Heard. Scroll below for details as a video from their courtroom drama goes viral on the internet.

As most know, Amber had accused Johnny of domestic violence shortly after their split in 2016. She also gained a restraining order while filing for divorce against the superstar. They have been embroiled in two legal cases – UK trial against The Sun and the $50 million defamation suit in Virginia. The last battle was won by JD and settled for $1 million by Heard after numerous attempts to appeal the verdict.

Amber Heard made a whole new set of allegations against Johnny Depp in the Virginia trial. She even accused him of pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs in a past incident. It was seen on numerous occasions that the Aquaman 2 actress broke down while sharing her ordeal in court.

A Johnny Depp fan has created a hilarious edit that witnesses the superstar doing bizarre things to interrupt Amber Heard in court. He could be seen sneezing, sipping coffee, and laughing while Amber Heard is seen sobbing and trying to share her side of the story.

At one point, Johnny receives a call, and Pirates Of The Caribbean theme music plays out loud in the court. Check out the hilarious edit below:

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has shifted to Spain and is quietly enjoying her life without the limelight. She’s living there with her daughter Oonagh and girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

