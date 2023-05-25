Kourtney Kardashian is currently having the time of her life with her hubby Travis Barker. The duo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and have been painting the town red with their romance and PDA-filled outings for years. While they do not shy away from sharing mushy pictures, Kourtney recently got candid about their s*x life and shared some intimate details.

Kourtney grew to fame along with her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner, through their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are now starring in the show, The Kardashians.

As The Kardashians Season 3 is here, it covers the aftermath of Kourtney and Travis’ lavish ceremony in Italy. In the premiere episode of the new season, the Poosh founder got candid about her life as a married woman and how she and the Blink 182 drummer are trying to get pregnant. In the episode, Kourtney said, “I have been just settling into life, wife life is amazing,” before she and Travis ran off for “five minutes” to do something “really fast.”

Later, while talking to her younger sister Khloe, Kourt opened up about her struggles with pregnancy and revealed she was ovulating. As the then-newlyweds were done with IVF, they had to try to conceive a baby naturally.

Teasing having regular s*x with her husband, Kourtney Kardashian told Khloe, “I’m so tired.” Without taking much time, Khloe quipped, “Probably from having your 20-minute s*x session downstairs.” To the 38-year-old’s surprise, Kourtney said, “Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before.”

Taken aback by the revelation, Khloe asked her, “How do you have s*x for an hour and a half?” to which the 22-year-old said, “You know, we’re just living our best lives.”

