Camila Cabello once happened to face a wardrobe malfunction and she was taken aback on live television. Wardrobe malfunctions are a very common phenomenon. It happens to all of us. Basically, just a piece of clothing going here or there, revealing a bit more than expected. But it becomes a big deal for celebs whose pictures are on the front pages and they grab headlines for the same.

Camila, during a TV interview about life, was talking to the host Alex Jones. During the interview, she wanted to flaunt her favourite dance move but as soon as she prepared herself to perform her oversized shirt was not in the right place, and before anyone knew she flashed her n*ples.

However, she handled the situation like a pro as soon as she realised what just happened. “Almost flashed you”, quipped Camila Cabello and she continued with the dance. She even said something funny when she finished the dance. She cross-checked, “I hope you didn’t see n*pple.”

Following the fans’ support, Camila Cabello took it upon herself to brush off the incident, and she did that hilariously. According to the DailyMail, the singer shared a Tiktok video, in which she lip-synced to the lyrics, “I wish I had a time machine.” On it, she wrote, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers, and I said no.”

Camila got massive support online. “It’s a n*pple, and we all have them. 99.999% anyway,” wrote one user. “I just fell in love with @Camila_Cabello that little bit more (i said bit, not tit!), what a lovely lady, natural beauty with a lovely personality- refreshing to see !! So what if she flashed a n*pple!” wrote another.

Proper felt for Camilo Cabelo on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss 👌🏼 Remember people, it’s just a nipple – we all got them 😉 @Camila_Cabello — EmmaTronson (@EmmaTronson) March 7, 2022

While talking about Cabello, the singer split with her long-time boyfriend, Shawn Mendes in 2022. The two artists, who confirmed their relationship in 2019, caught all the attention. Rumours of a spark between them started away before they officially announced being a couple.

Camilla initially was a part of the band Fifth Harmony but she started doing solo projects like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, which established her as Billboard Hot 100 that year. She parted ways with the group.

