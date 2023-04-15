Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who parted ways in November 2021, were spotted together at the 2023 edition of the Coachella Music Festival in California. A few short videos of the two former lovers surfaced on the Internet over the weekend and social media users stormed with their comments.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first met way back in 2014 when the latter was still a part of the all-female group Fifth Harmony. Mendes had earlier stated that he was in love in with Cabello ever since they bumped into each other for the very first time. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video surfaced, ex-flames Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can be seen chatting with each other surrounded by what appears to be their group of friends. In another clip, the two singers are spotted having a conversation all by themselves in the middle of the Coachella Music Festival venue. While there are no reports of Shawn and Camila coming back together the latest videos have surely got the social media users interested. Shawn looked cool in a fitted white tee with denim whereas Camila too match his vibe in a white boho top. While announcing their split, Shawn and Camila in a joint statement on Instagram explained that their “love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

Take a look:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at #Coachella together. pic.twitter.com/3cDDqYZT7h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hanging out at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/L2GmcaMD8F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Earlier in the day, Camila was spotted arriving at the music festival with her close group of friends and Shawn was seen doing the same. The former love birds checked out a few musical acts separately.

Social media users were quick to react to the latest videos surfaced of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. One stated, “Love to see their still friends !!!!!” Another claimed, “They’re back together hehe.”

The next one shared, “Only Shawn Mendes could easily talk to someone as toxic as her, he’s way to good i guess.” And, one said, “She’s too good for him.. camila your feet point forward mija !!! Another posted, “Camila baby look at me this isn’t you. Please dont get close to this man again, we were doing so well, let shawn be a thing of the past, maximum a friend. That it that all I can take, please don’t put us trough hell with this thing again.”

One user tweeted, “Talking would’ve been a better choice. They really don’t look together.”

In one of her earlier interviews after the break-up, Camila revealed the break-up happened because of a shift in priorities for both of them adding, “’My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: What Is The Budget Of Harry Potter TV Series? Reported Amount Of $120 Million+ Hints A Billion Dollar Affair Similar To Game Of Thrones & House Of The Dragon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News