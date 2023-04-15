Of course, this is going to be a historic week for the fans of the wizarding world who have been waving their wands for over a decade now to get back their wizards on the screen. The world is Harry Potter is returning to our screens in a more revamped way as Warner Bros’ branch HBO Max announced a series revolving around these characters we met at the dream destination, Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But now, what if we tell you that the scale of the show will be at par with Game Of Thrones?

Well, one can easily imagine that the products coming out of the same mill and two of the biggest IPs of this century will get the attention that the most significant projects in the world do. Harry Potter series will play out over a decade, and the show will be an adaption of the works of the very infamous JK Rowling. But what is now making buzz is the budget of the show.

As we all know, Game Of Thrones is the most revered IPs in the small screen world. Feb show changed the grammar of television and never saw back. Progressing into House Of The Dragon, it only became bigger. Now the reports say that the budget of the Harry Potter series will be similar to the show based in Westeros. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting news of the day.

If you haven’t got in sync with the announcement already, HBO Max on their official social media front, shared an exciting video of candles uniting to announce the Harry Potter series and left fans excited. The show will be an authentic retelling of the J.K. Rowling’s novels. The show will air on HBO Max and will play over a decade.

But as per a Comic Book Movie report now, HBO & Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has revealed that the budget of the Harry Potter series will be in line with Game Of Thrones and its prequel House Of The Dragon. The latter was made at the cost of $125 Million, which means the Wizarding series will be a Billion dollar affair or even more. “[It] will be that scale or higher. Whatever it takes to make a quality show,” Bloys said.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was also asked if the Herry Potter series will restrict the progress of the IP. To which he said, “We’re free to do anything we want. Some areas we need to do with J.K., other areas we have the full ability to go forward. This is a full deployment on Max of Harry Potter. We can still develop other properties.”

