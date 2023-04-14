We should be glad Hollywood star Chris Evans is still around us, willing to act because in 2014, he did feel like calling it quits. In an interview with a leading publication, the handsome hunk shared his thoughts on working in front of the screen, dropping a hint that he might want to steer towards directing movies.

Chris Evans, who is best known for his role as Captain America in the multiple Avengers movies, earlier shared that if it is acting, it will only be for Marvel. Read on to know more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety in 2014, Chris Evans asserted, “If I’m acting at all, it’s going to be under Marvel contract, or I’m going to be directing. I can’t see myself pursuing acting strictly outside what I’m contractually obligated to do.” Chris Evans here clearly spoke about hanging his boots from acting. Prior to this statement, Evans asserted, “I’ve known for a while I wanted to direct, but [time] never really opens up. There’s another movie to do, there’s another acting job. It just got to the point where I was like, you know what – I have to do this.” Evans, in 2014, directed his debut feature- a love story called Before We Go.

Chris Evans, however, took the probability of changing his mind than saying, “For all I know, in five years, I might say, ‘Sh*t, I miss acting…right now, I just want to get behind the camera and make movies.”

In the same interview, Chris Evans also spoke about how Captain America’s experience has been mostly positive for him. “Without these movies, I wouldn’t be directing. They gave me enough overseas recognition to greenlight a movie. And if I’m speaking extremely candidly, it’s going to continue to do that for as long as the Marvel contract runs.”

For the unversed, before his first big break, Chris Evans worked in the short-lived 2000 Fox TV series ‘Opposite S*x followed by the 2001 spoof Not Another Teen Movie and the 2004 thriller Cellular.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Jason Momoa Rejected Drax’s Role In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Saying “I’m Colored Up And I Have My Shirt Off Again…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News