Handsome hunk Jason Momoa shot to fame with HBO’s Game Of Thrones in 2011 and then there was no looking back for the actor. Momoa then went on to act in another big role of his career i.e. Aquaman with Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, very few know that the actor was also offered the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Yes, hard to imagine him in the role now since the role ultimately went to former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista. Read on to know why Jason Momoa declined such a big offer from Marvel.

According to the site Fandom Wire, James Gunn reportedly shortlisted actors Isaiah Mustafa, Patrick Wade, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa for Drax’s role in the 2014 film. Explaining why he rejected the Marvel role for the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy, the actor later shared, “I think it’s perfectly cast. Dave [Bautista] is perfect for that role, for Drax. It didn’t really fit in my time because I’ve done so many things where I don’t say much and I’m coloured up and I have my shirt off again.” Momoa added, “I was on Stargate: Atlantis for four years playing a similar character called Ronon, who was an alien who didn’t say much and grunted. I’ve been there and done that, whether people have seen it or not. You want to stretch.”

The 43-year-old actor also said, “I made a conscious choice to turn down some movies that were action-based to direct Road to Paloma so people could see that side.”

Jason Momoa claimed that even though the role was great but it was not the right thing for him. The Hollywood star once also revealed how he also met Russo Brothers once. Talking about the same, he stated, “It was one of the best meetings I’ve ever had. I was going to do something with them, which unfortunately didn’t work out.”

When asked for which character he was approached, Momoa asserted, “I don’t know. It was going to be a villain, I think. People always want to hire me to play a villain, you know?”

