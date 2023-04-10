Jason Momoa, the King of Atlantis in the DC movies, once auditioned for the role of Batman before becoming Aquaman. The actor has been one of the strong characters within the DC movies and might also have a more significant impact as James Gunn envisions his new DC Universe. However, it was upon Zack Snyder’s persuasion that Momoa was taken as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. Read on ahead to know more about it.

The Aquaman movie franchise has been a big deal for the DC movies as its first movie was a blockbuster hit and received critical acclamations. The highly anticipated sequel of the same is scheduled to release at the end of the year, which was delayed for a long time. However, he initially auditioned for the role of Batman before Zack Snyder cast him as Aquaman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the press tour for Aquaman, Jason Momoa recalled in a conversation with Jake’s Takes when he auditioned to play Batman in Snyder’s Batman V Superman. As he did not grab the role of Caped Crusader, his audition paved the way for him to become Aquaman in the DCEU. He felt “a lot of people were going to be doing it” and felt it was a “booby trap” and said, “I just didn’t want to do it”. He later adds, “I just pretended like Batman got killed in an alleyway, and I picked it up and tried to play him like I was just down and out, poor, over it, just done wrong, and he wasn’t afraid to punch even good people in the face.”

As Jason Momoa was pessimistic and felt he would not get the role, the audition changed his career trajectory. The audition impressed Zack Snyder as he saw him as Aquaman, the King of Atlantis, for his DC’s cinematic universe and SnyderVerse. “So, they liked that, and then I got called in about probably two to three weeks later, and that’s when Zack laid it down and said ‘I want you to play Aquaman’, which was completely like ‘Excuse me?,'” added the Aquaman actor.

Jason Momoa’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to release in theatres on 20 December 2023.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Harry Potter Fame Emma Watson Once Broke Daniel Radcliffe’s Heart & Made Him Cry With Her Prank Only To Regret It Later

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News