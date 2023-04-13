As the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel rolls out after 4 successful seasons, the audience cannot contain their bittersweet feeling. While there is excitement to see Mrs Maisel taking the center stage again, the fans are also upset about bidding farewell to the show. Ahead of the season premiere, the creator of the series, Amy Sherman-Palladino, talks about the intertwined lives of the characters, Midge Maisel and Susie Myerson.

“As much as this was a show about Midge’s journey, it was equally in our minds a show about the two of them,” It’s about two women — at a time when women were not expected to be ambitious or powerful or vocal — who find each other. Two women who never would’ve been friends in a million years if they had passed each other on the street, but who saw something in each other,” says Amy.

Actress Alex Borstein, who has won accolades for her portrayal of Susie Myerson in the series, says that the season has managed to represent Womance perfectly on the screen. She believes that Womance is a tale of platonic love between two women and is about connection, complexity, and the unwavering faith that two individuals have in one another.

Sharing her views on the Womance between Midge and her, Alex says, “This is the love story of the show. It’s not a physical or sexual relationship, but it really is a love story. They can’t make it without each other. Susie’s not gonna be able to win a race because she’s not running in it. Midge is her horse and she’s… is she the owner or is she the jockey? It’s one of those.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The last and final season will be available exclusively on Prime Video from April 14, 2023.

