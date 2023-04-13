The TRPs for week 14 are out. The report shows which TV series have performed well and which need to become better if they want to attract more viewers. Anupamaa continues to rule the TRP chart as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the second position overtaking GHKPM.

Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly starrer show is still at the top, but the numbers have come down from the standard of 3. This is because of the IPL season. More than 50 per cent of viewers watch the matches.

On the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguli’s characters are going through a separation, which has not gone down too well. The show is on a new journey now of her being truly single and independent. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged the second spot overtaking Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda received a 2.3 rating. Dr Abhimanyu treats Abhir in the show but doesn’t know the latter is his son. Aarohi has learned the truth. With a rating of 2.2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dropped to third place on the TRP list.

In the show, Virat asks Pakhi for a divorce so they can wed. But she declined out of respect for Vinayak. She will get married to Dr Satya under contract in the coming days. Meanwhile, Imlie got a rating of 1.8 and grabbed the fourth spot. It is expected that Atharva (Karan Vohra) cursing Imlie for the woes in his life. She will take a strong stance. There is more drama in store for viewers.

Pandya Store, on the other hand, received a rating of 1.8. Imlie, Faltu, and Yeh Hai Chahatein are tied for the fifth spot. With a TRP rating of 1.6, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah earned sixth place improved from the last week. The audience for the sitcom is always growing. The Gokuldham family is quite popular with fans. With a TRP of 1.5, Teri Meri Doriyaann is ranked seventh. Even Bhagyalakshmi has comparable figures. The lives of the three brothers are the subject of this show.

Having a TRP of 1.3, Naagin 6 came in eighth place. Given that doubleheader games are played on weekends, it is respectable. Thanks to the producers, Manit Joura is back on the television show. The show improved in several ways during the past few months. Tejasswi Prakash draws ardent supporters.

