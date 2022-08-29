Naagin enjoys a considerable fan base who have been following the show from season 1. However, for the latest season, Tejasswi Prakash became the reason for many to watch the show. Meanwhile, it has been finally confirmed that the show is indeed taking a leap and the new promo also confirms Amandeep Sidhu’s entry into the show. However, soon after the promo for the upcoming episode went viral, die-hard fans are now trolling the makers for using Teja’s costume for Aman’s character. Scroll below.

Advertisement

People got attracted to watch season 6 and many fell in love with Teja’s stint in Bigg Boss 15 and her romance with Karan Kundrra. Other than her, the show also features, Simmba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal, while Rashami Desai made a cameo appearance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, before Naagin 6 makers announced the leap, the Tejasswi Prakash starrer had an interesting storyline that was keeping everyone hooked. Meanwhile, it is being said the show was supposed to end but they got an extension till December. Now to spice up the show, the makers took a leap of almost 20 Years and introduced Amandeep Sidhu. However, recently when the first promo was shared online many trolled the makers after they noticed Aman was wearing Teja’s Naagin costume. On the other hand, the video has left many fans confused as they’re not sure if she’s Teja’s daughter or if it’s a dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓮𝓳𝓪𝓼𝓼𝔀𝓲 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓼𝓱 ✨🧿 (@adoring.tejasswi_)

Reacting to the new promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Amandeep Sidhu, a user wrote, “ye hai high budget, pratha ke kapde isko pehna diye,” another wrote, “High budget show aur new costume bhi nahi lo,” a third wrote, “Isse ache to hum middle class log hai kahi bi jane k lie new kapde to late h.”

A fourth commented, “Beti to maa ka dress q pehna diya isme srif or srif pratha he achi lgti h,” a fifth wrote, “Plz iska dress koi change krwa do.”

Other than Amandeep Sidhu, there are rumours that Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal might also enter Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 as one of the leads, but there’s a confirmation regarding the same.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram