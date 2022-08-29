Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s death has left his fans and followers in shock. On August 23, the hospital declared her dead on arrival, however later, a murder angle was added to it. Things got murkier when her autopsy report declared ‘blunt force injuries. And soon Goa police called it a murder case and began the probe. As of now, a few people have been arrested in Sonali Phogat’s murder case and it including two of her associates- Sudhir Sangwan, Sukhwinder Singh, who have admitted to mixing chemicals in her drink.

Apart from these two, the restaurant owner and the drug dealer have been arrested in this murder case. Goa police is investigating the matter on top pace.

While the Sonali Phogat Murder case is taking some shocking twists and turns, we have another interesting revelation about the former BB star. At the beginning, it was Phogat’s family who had accused her managers and revealed that they were always behind her property. As per the latest reports, Sonali was named as a wife in the rented documents by her manager Sudhir Sangwan. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in IANS, Sudhir Sangwan rented a house, number 901, in Gurugram’s Gurgaon Greens society around 2 months back and named Sonali Phogat as his wife. Even the police verification was also done. The society is located in Sector 102 of Gurugram.

The report further states that the residents of Greens society told police during the investigation that they never met or seen Sonali in the society. They confirmed that they didn’t know Sonali was living in the same society.

Earlier we told you that Sonali’s younger brother told a section of media that he doesn’t want her murder case to go Sushant Singh Rajput way. The film has been demanding a CBI probe.

