BJP leader and former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s death has left one and all shocked. Earlier it was reported that Sonali died due to cardiac arrest but later murder angle was given to it. For the unversed, BB 14 contestant’s autopsy report showed that there were ‘blunt force injuries’. Sonali Phogat’s death case is getting sensational day by day. As per the latest update, Goa police have arrested his two associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder.

For the unversed, it is being said that much before her death, Sonali had reported a theft of 40 lakh from her Hisar residence.

Soon after the reports of Sonali Phogat’s associates mixing chemicals in her drink made headlines, has the last video from a restaurant surfaced on the video. In one of the CCTV footage, Sonali Phogat is seen limping across a restaurant at Goa’s Anjuna beach wearing a pink top and shorts. She’s seen holding onto one of her associates. Later, she’s seen sitting on the staircase. However, in the other video, which is said to be old, sees her dancing with friends and associates. Leading news channel Times Now got their hands on this video.

Watch both clips below:

Sensational twist in #SonaliPhogat death case- brother of deceased Gopal Kanda backs one of the accused, Sudhir Sangwan- old video of Phogat dancing with both the accused resurfaces.@NehaHebbs and @prathibhatweets with more on the story. pic.twitter.com/ryh891I8q1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2022

A while back, we reported a Goa police officer’s statement which revealed details of her being drugged. Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi told a section of media, “It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control. At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her in the toilet and there is no explanation for what they did for two hours. The duo are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died under the influence of this drug.”

Well, let’s wait and watch what more will be revealed in the coming back. This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi!

