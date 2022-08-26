The former Bigg Boss contestant and politician Sonali Phogat passed away a few days ago and the news not only saddened her family members but many were left shocked. Till now things haven’t been cleared about the cause of her death as every day we see new details coming up. Most recently, Sonali’s brother claimed that she was r*ped by her PA and in the latest interview, he’s sure that Sonali was murdered. Scroll below to know what he said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sonali took her last breath on August 23. Initially, it was revealed that the actress suffered from a heart attack but this claim was declined by the family and since day 1 they’re alleging it was an unnatural death. Hours before her death, Phogat was at a party and after leaving the venue the actress felt uneasy. She was later brought to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna in an unconscious state but doctors declared her dead.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the body of Sonali Phogat has been taken to her residence in Hisar, Haryana and the family is likely to conduct her last rites today. Meanwhile, as per the latest interview of her brother, Rinku speaking with ANI told, “After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far.”

Earlier talking to the same portal, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku had said, “We always felt that there was foul play and the same thing came out. So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing investigation. We demand justice. This was a planned murder.” he added, “We have been declining the cause to be heart attack since the very beginning. It’s a planned murder; we suspect PA Sudhir Sagvan & associate Sukhwinder. They have been equally involved.”

Soon after the post-mortem report was out yesterday, Rinku stated that the report showed four injuries and poison as the cause of death. However, contrary to his claims, Goa Police say no sharp-edged injuries were found in her body, while they have also registered a murder case against two individuals.

Meanwhile, a Day after Sonali Phogat died, her sister Raman while talking with a local news channel told, “She (Sonali) called mom and told her about feeling not well. She said she had her food and was feeling uneasy afterwards. After which, mom asked her to get it checked by the doctor. Sonali said yes will visit a doctor soon. But we got a call at 8 am about her passing away.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: “Sidharth Shukla’s Popularity Made Me Believe ‘A Star Is Born’… He Loved To Watch His Bigg Boss 13 Memes”: Broken But Beautiful 3 Fame Manvir Singh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram