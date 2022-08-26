Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. She made a lot of noise over her friendship with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui which fans were anticipating would turn into something more. Amid everything, the least anyone could have expected is a leaked MMS controversy. And looks like the netizens aren’t getting over it anytime soon! Scroll below for details.

The Lock Upp contestant made a lot of noise when netizens noticed a woman who looked like Anjali in the video. While the internet is convinced it is her, the actress has denied her involvement in the s*xually explicit video. She even broke down in front of the cameras and claimed people were trying to tarnish her image since she is popular now.

Yesterday, Anjali Arora was spotted by the paps as she arrived at Haji Ali Dargah to seek blessings from the almighty. She could be seen dressed in silver ethnic attire with a floral dupatta. She smiled for the cameras and was even seen doing the rituals inside the holy place. However, netizens called it a publicity stunt and began trolling her for the MMS controversy.

Comment section was bombarded with references to Anjali Arora’s alleged leaked MMS.

A user wrote, “Isse dekhkr ab wo video ka seen yd aa jata h.”

Another commented, “So chuhe khake billi ….. Chali”

“Sab kar ke ab sadho ban rahi hai ,” another commented.

“Aapka MMS acha tha,” a comment read.

A troll wrote, “Hame yanha ka bhi ek mms chahiye”

Take a look at the viral video ft Anjali Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Do you think it is fair to troll Anjali Arora? Let us know your views in the comments section.

