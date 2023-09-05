Actress Shafaq Naaz, who is known for her character portrayal in shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, amongst others, is reportedly being approached for Colors’ Bigg Boss 17. Interestingly, as per reports, Shafaq’s brother Sheezan is also in talks for the upcoming season.

Koimoi got in touch with Shafaq and asked if fans can look forward to watching her in “Bigg Boss”, she replied, “Well, there is no such development. However, if I am given a chance to participate in the show, I am pretty sure that I will stay till the end in the game. It’s not the overconfidence but the kind of personality I am, viewers will definitely like me. I am someone who is vocal about my thoughts. If I dislike anything I make sure to put it across but in a subtle way. Bigg Boss is all about mind games and survival in the house and I think I can manage it well.”

When asked if she has followed previous seasons, Shafaq Naaz shared, “Yes, I have watched a few of the seasons and of course followed Bigg Boss OTT season 2 with Falaq being part of it. Everyone’s journey is different in the house.”

Reportedly, Bigg Boss will reintroduce past contestants and partners. Rumoured potential participants of Bigg Boss 17 include Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon, Ankita Lokhande with hubby Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, Aishwarya Sharma, Awez Darbar, Bebika Dhurve, Anjum Fakih, Kanika Mann, Harsh Beniwal, Abhishek Malhan, Soundous Moufakir and Manisha Rani.

