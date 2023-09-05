Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been part of the industry for years now and has proved his mettle as an actor, has bagged his next big project.

Koimoi has exclusively learnt that Mr Suman has bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked about series Heeramandi. We hear that Shekhar will depict one of the nawabs in the series. Interestingly, the web series also stars his son Adhyayan Suman. For the first time, viewers will see father & son sharing screen space together.

When we contacted Shekhar Suman, he refused to comment on it.

Talking about Heeramandi, it is an Indian Netflix Original drama web series co-directed and co-produced by one of the most talented Hindi filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series will revolve around three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi, a district in Lahore in pre-Independence India. The plot will be of love, betrayal, politics and succession in kothas.

The series stars stellar cast Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Farida Jalal, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Fardeen Khan, amongst others.

It is penned by Moin Beg, and has been adapted into a series by writers Vibhu Puri, Mitakshara Kumar & Snehil Dixit Mehra.

It is an eight-episode series and the second season is expected to return in 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also working on his new project Baiju Bawra which is said to be one of his most ambitious projects. It is said to be in a casting phase however there are reports about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being considered to play the leads.

