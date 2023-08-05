The irrepressible Kajol, who turns a year older today, has never been known to follow protocol of any kind. She does her own thing and to hell with others’ expectations or her mother’s conventions.

An unknown incident from her impetuous past has to do with the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali when he was not considered so great.

He was casting for his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical, and Kajol was his first choice to play the mute-and-deaf, Anna.

For a new director, to reach a star as big as Kajol was nigh-impossible. Bhansali somehow managed to get through to Kajol’s mother, the super-talented Tanuja. Bhansali was finally given Kajol’s precious time to narrate his script.

But not in Mumbai. She was shooting in the interiors of Gujarat and asked him to meet her at her hotel at an appointed time. Bhansali took a plane, train and car to reach the venue for the narration. Kajol told him to wait “for some time” in the hotel lobby.

Bhansali waited. Minutes turned into hours. Eight hours later, Bhansali was still waiting. He finally phoned the star, only to be told she “forgot” he was waiting.

To cut a long story short, the role was also offered to Madhuri Dixit, who dilly-dallied for months and then said she didn’t feel confident enough to pull it off.

Finally, Manisha Koirala stepped in to give a magnificent performance in Khamoshi: The Musical.

