Manisha Koirala is a well-known name not only in Bollywood but in the South Indian film industry too. Besides starring in some of the biggest Hindi films, she also featured in several south films like Bombay (1995), Indian (1996) and Mudhalvan (1999). In a recent chat, the actress opened up about her career down south.

During the conversation, she revealed the failure of Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Baba which ended her career in the south. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with O2 India YouTube channel, Manisha Koirala got candid about her career in the South Indian film industry and how the failure of Rajinikanth’s Baba impacted it. A clip from her interview surfaced on social media on Wednesday, and below is what she’s heard saying in it.

Talking about the impact Rajinikanth-led Baba had on her career, Manisha Koirala says, “Baba was probably my last big Tamil film. It flopped so badly in those days. It was such a huge disaster. A lot of expectations were on the film and when it flopped, I thought my career in south films was gone completely and it did in a way.” She further added, “Before Baba, I was doing multiple, good South films. But after Baba flopped, I stopped getting offers.”

Rajinikanth-led Baba was directed by Suresh Krissna. It saw the actor play a carefree young atheist Baba, who learns that he’s the reincarnation of a great saint from the Himalayas. The re-released in theatres last year on the occasion of Rajini’s birthday and managed to register decent numbers at the box office.

During the same interview, Manisha Koirala added that she was glad that Baba turned out to be a hit when it was released after 20 years recently. “Strangely, the film turned out to be a hit when it was re-released which is unheard of. Rajini sir can never give a flop. He is such a kind man to work with,” she said. Watch the clip here:

I was getting multiple offers from south , but once after Baba became this huge disaster i stopped getting any work. My career in south got completely finished after baba. ~ Manisha Koirala pic.twitter.com/hH11YZ9Hmi — Viber Raja (@Viberraja) March 29, 2023

Since the release of Baba, Manisha did a brief role in Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Xpress (2005). This film was simultaneously shot and released in Hindi and Tamil. Manisha Koirala’s last silver screen appearance was in Karthik Aaryan’s Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapuramlo (2022). She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series Heeramandi later this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Gets A Flying Kiss From Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda, Waves Back At Him As He Escorts Her To The Car

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News