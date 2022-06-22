Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has done terrific box office business globally. In fact, if we even just talk about the Indian collection, the action thriller has earned a huge profit above 100 crores. Scroll below for more details.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has turned out to be one of the biggest Tamil hits ever. In fact, some are even stating that Kamal Haasan is the only star to deliver a 300-crore film globally with this one, after Rajinikanth. Speaking of the Indian collection, it has already made over 200 crores nett at the box office.

As per trade reports flowing in, Vikram has made 219 crores* at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). With this, the film has earned way beyond its making cost. As reported by us earlier, the action thriller has been made on a budget of 110 crores. If the making cost is subtracted, the film has made a huge profit of 109 crores and that’s really huge!

In the state of Tamil Nadu alone, Vikram has smashed all box office records by grossing 155 crores in just 17 days. It has taken over the collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which remained unbeatable for 5 years.

Last week, the unit of the film had organised a huge success meet in which, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film’s distribution rights for Tamil Nadu had disclosed, “We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores.”

