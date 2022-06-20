Jurassic World Dominion has slowed down a bit at the worldwide box office after making big numbers in the first week. Even though the film carries a franchise value, it is facing stiff competition in the form of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, which is in its 4th week. Scroll below for more details.

Jurassic World 3 starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and others, did have a huge potential of breaking records. However, mixed to negative reviews from the early release in some countries did affect the numbers. The effect was seen during the last weekend, which was the second weekend of the film.

As per Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Dominion made around $56 million at the domestic box office (United States and Canada) during the second weekend. It suffered a big dent from Top Gun Maverick. Speaking of the worldwide total, the film has made $622.18 million in 10 days. Out of this, $249.76 million have come from the domestic market, while $372.39 million have come from international circuits.

As of now, it feels that Jurassic World Dominion could hit the $1 billion mark and all eyes are now its weekdays and next weekend numbers.

Meanwhile, actor Sam Neill, who reprises his character of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic World Dominion, recently shared his experience of visiting India back in the 90s and how driving down the roads of the country still makes him anxious. For him, “It was an overload time” in India, as he told the press about his experience shooting in the country and how it continues to bring a smile on his face. He came to India in the 90s to shoot Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’ (1994).

