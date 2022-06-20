After its first weekend, the collections of Nikamma stand at 1.50 crores*. In the pre-pandemic world, these would have been the bare minimum expectations from the film on the very first day. However, these times are different and hence such kind of collections are coming after the first three days, which are actually supposed to be the best for a film.

Of course, the numbers are hardly anything to cheer about as this is a reasonably well mounted film and theatrical business was important for it. The promo did give an impression that the collections would be better than what have actually come, and in fact more than 5 crores in the first weekend always seemed on the cards. Moreover, director Sabbir Khan is the director of Tiger Shroff’s launch film Heropanti (which was a hit), Baaghi (which was a bigger hit) and then Munna Michael (which didn’t work). In fact his Kambakkth Ishq had resulted in biggest opening ever for Akshay Kumar. However, Nikamma has surprisingly not managed anything substantial.

From here it would be about whatever best numbers that the film can get because on Friday, JugJugg Jeeyo will arrive and it would be fetching the most attention amongst audiences. Had the opening weekend of Nikamma been good, the screens would have been retained to a large extent even in the second week but for now it would be about making the most of what’s there in front of it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

