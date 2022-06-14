YouTube sensation Shirley Setia, who is gearing up for her big-screen debut in the form of the upcoming film ‘Nikamma’, recently met her mother after a gap of two years since the start of the pandemic.

The actress was seen earlier at the airport receiving her mother, who flew into the country from Auckland. The actress and singer was born and brought up in Auckland, New Zealand and came to India to fulfil her dream of working in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the same, Shirley says, “I am extremely excited that my parents are coming to India, to be by my side for such a big occasion. I last met them in 2020, before Covid and it’s been too long. 17th June is a big, big day for me since my Bollywood debut ‘Nikamma’ releases and what makes it even more special is to have them by my side for this.”

“I am super excited because Nikamma was made to be a family entertainer, so that families can go together to cinemas and enjoy the film and I too will be enjoying the movie along with my family”, she adds.

Her father too is expected to come later this week, right in time to witness his daughter on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, speaking about her Bollywood debut, Nikamma is slated to release on 17th June 2022. It also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. It is helmed by Heropanti fame Sabbir Khan.

