Shirley Setia is one of the most popular names in the industry when it comes to music. The singer is now all set to make a splash in the Bollywood circuit with her smashing film debut, Nikamma. She stars alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shilpa Shetty and the trio have been out and about the city and the country, promoting their film to the T.

Besides Shirley being oh so talented and multi-faceted, what’s worth noting is her outstanding and unique choice of style for each promotional activity she has gone for. Here’s our favourite looks from Shirley Setia’s fashion diaries during her film promotions!

1. Bringing on her Summer look, Shirley was spotted in a crop top and multi coloured skirt. Her tousled hair and white sneakers were topped off with a million-dollar smile. What we loved about this look is how effortless and chic it is and the fashion girls can easily take inspiration from it.

2. Big hoops, a shimmery corset and black leather flared pants. That’s a win-win. Shirley was seen looking oh-so-glam during one of her promotional visits and we have to say, 100 marks to her on nailing the -night out in town’ look!

3. This pastel pink colour suited Shirley’s complexion extremely well. She topped off this gorgeous lehenga with a polki necklace, fresh and natural makeup and a caped dupatta. Her look was effortless, simple and yet beautiful. Shirley yet again was surely one of the best dressed actresses seen during film promotions in this lehenga.

4. This particular look absolutely took our breath away! Shirley Setia was seen in a figure hugging midi dress with fringes at the bottom and block heels. She surely should wear more such outfits to accentuate her figure, we say! The olive green colour was an absolute winner and Shirley pumped out a lovely photo session for the paps that day!

5. The straight hair did it for us. Shirley Setia went all glam for another promotional event in a shimmery co-ord ensemble and donned sleek side swept hair. The skirt featured long tassels which highlighted her legs and showed off her mid rib the right way. We love this look and it can definitely be worn on a night out in town as well. Shirley Setia has surely arrived on the film and fashion circuit we say. Stay tuned to see more from the singer and actress during the promotions of her debut film Nikamma!

