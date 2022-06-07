Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is getting some fresh targets to keep his trolling game intact on Twitter. After praising Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (a rare thing though), the self-proclaimed critic is slamming Akshay Kumar and his Samrat Prithviraj left, right and centre! Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kamaal has always been trolling Akki, be it over his box office failures or old contradicting statements. When his name got attached with Vimal Elaichi, the self-proclaimed critic had brutally trolled him over his hypocritical stand. Now, he’s back at taking digs and this time it’s over Samrat Prithviraj’s underperformance at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK praised Kamal Haasan led Vikram for running houseful even on Monday, while taking a dig at Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj for crashing down. He wrote, “Film #Vikram Tamil is running Housefull today on Monday also. Film #SamratPrithviraj is totally finished. Congrats to gutka king Sri Sri Akki Bala Maharaj Ji.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

Film #Vikram Tamil is running Housefull today on Monday also. Film #SamratPrithviraj is totally finished. Congrats to gutka king Sri Sri Akki Bala Maharaj Ji. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 6, 2022

In one of his previous tweets, KRK had claimed that YRF is putting out fake collections of Samrat Prithviraj by quoting, “Unfortunately film #SamratPrithviraj is so big disaster that #YRF can’t save it by giving double triple fake collections also. So I do accept #Yrf fake collection happily.”

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional events, Akshay Kumar said that his latest release is one of the most important films of his career, in fact, it is his ‘legacy project’ that he is extremely grateful to have in his filmography.

He said, “Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen.” (via IANS)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Collection Of 150 Crore+ Helps The Film To Beat RRR’s (Hindi) Profit Of 113%!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram