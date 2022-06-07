Kartik Aaryan led horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought good days back at the box office for Bollywood. The film has performed much beyond expectations and has already gone past a big milestone of 150 crores collection. While a lot of fuel is still left in the tank, the film has crossed RRR‘s (Hindi) profits in meantime. Scroll below to know more.

The year hasn’t been that good for Bollywood as there are only two big hits while we are already in the sixth month of 2022. Things started on a dismal note but went sky high when The Kashmir Files surprised one and all by making over 250 crores at the box office. Then after almost a gap of two months, BB 2 came as a big relief.

Released on 20th May, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 completed its third weekend recently. As per the last official update, the film stands at a grand total of 154.82 crores at the box office. This collection yields a return of 89.82 crores if a budget of 65 crores is subtracted. If we convert it into a percentage, it’s 138.18%. With this, it has gone past RRR’s (Hindi) 113.04% profit in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films of 2022 chart.

The list is topped by The Kashmir Files which has an unprecedented profit of 1162.50% to its credit. To know more, visit ‘Profitable Films’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav among many others, had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected 14.11 crores. It was the biggest of any Hindi film this year, beating other films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others.

