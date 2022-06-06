SS Rajamouli pulled off another box office wonder with his RRR. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was in the making for years, and those efforts did bear fruit as it went on to make over 1000 crores globally. Now, we have an update on its closing worldwide number and below is all you need to know.

After a hiatus of 5 years, Rajamouli came out with his magnum opus which released on 24th March 2022. After running successfully in theatres for over 2 months, the film has finally run out of its fuel as too many films are playing in theatres globally. Nonetheless, it has enjoyed a tremendous run and has wrapped up its run a little below the 1150 crore mark.

RRR has pulled off a gigantic number of 1144 crores as its closing number at the worldwide box office. There have been rumours that the magnum opus might see a re-release in some countries. If that’s true, then some more numbers would be added to the total.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who saw a rise in his fame post RRR, witnessed an unusual yet touching experience due to a fan. Charan’s fan named Jairaj not only walked 264 km to meet the actor but also created an artistic tribute to the star by painting a portrait of him in his paddy field with rice crops.

“An ardent fan named Jairaj creates an artistic portrait of #RamCharan with rice crops in his paddy field in Gorlakhan Doddi, Gadwal,” one of Ram Charan’s publicists tweeted, as he shared the photos. He was all smiles as he posed with the super fan who also gave him bags of rice harvested from the field.

